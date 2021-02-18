9mobile Kicks Off NIN Enrolment In Experience Centres

February 18, 2021 40

Telecoms network 9mobile has commenced enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) in select Experience Centres scattered across the country.

The company said, in a press release, that the move was to ease the stress of enrolment on Nigerians.

Centres, where 9mobile customers can enrol for their NIN free of charge are: 43, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island; 31, Marina Road, Marina and 23 Road by 402 junction, Festac Town, Lagos State.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the enrolment centres are situated at the two Abuja Experience Centres at 8, Kikuyu close, off Aminu Kano, and 1774, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, in Wuse 2.

This will mitigate the hassle for Nigerians in obtaining their NIN for linking with their SIMs as directed by the government.

It also reduces the risk of transmission in the pandemic period, as many Nigerians complained of crowded centres in an effort to enrol for their NIN.

Speaking on the development, 9mobile’s Chief Commercial Officer, Stjepan Udovicic, was quoted to have said that the company collaborated with regulators to ensure that the pressure on Nigerians in the jostle for NIN obtainment is reduced.

Udovicic said, “As Nigeria’s customer-centric telco, we understand the pressures Nigerians are going through in trying to obtain a valid NIN and link it to their SIMs and the possible exposure to Covid-19 in the process. So, we took this opportunity to collaborate with regulators in making the exercise easier and safer for our customers.”

He added the reassurance that all centres will abide by COVID-19 protocols, as the firm remains ready to “go the extra mile” for customers.

He disclosed that the enrolment centres will soon be opened.

The company created a platform for instant verification of NIN through the Intelligent Portal for Instant Verification, making it the first to do so.

The platform aids subsrcibers to instantly verify and update their NINs.