February 20, 2021022
Nigerian telecommunications network 9mobile has job openings, seeking to employ capable hands for vacant positions at the firm.

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS), under the name 9mobile, was issued a Unified Access Service License from the government regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Here are Available 9mobile Job Vacancies for 2021:

Job Title: Specialist, Contract Enforcement

Location: Abuja

Summary:

You would need to follow-up with vendors to ensure that they deliver contractual obligations and commitments based on deliverables in all service agreements.

Qualifications:

  • First Degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university.
  • 4 years post NYSC work experience in Contract Enforcement.
  • Proven understanding of Technical contracts in the telecoms industry.

How to Apply

All interested candidates should click this link to apply.

