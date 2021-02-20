Nigerian telecommunications network 9mobile has job openings, seeking to employ capable hands for vacant positions at the firm.
Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS), under the name 9mobile, was issued a Unified Access Service License from the government regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
Here are Available 9mobile Job Vacancies for 2021:
Job Title: Specialist, Contract Enforcement
Location: Abuja
Summary:
You would need to follow-up with vendors to ensure that they deliver contractual obligations and commitments based on deliverables in all service agreements.
Qualifications:
- First Degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university.
- 4 years post NYSC work experience in Contract Enforcement.
- Proven understanding of Technical contracts in the telecoms industry.
How to Apply
All interested candidates should click this link to apply.
