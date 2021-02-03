fbpx
9mobile, Glo Fail NCC’s Quality Test

February 3, 2021
Two telecoms service providers 9mobile and Globacom have failed to meet the key performance indicators benchmarked by the industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission, according to its recent report.

The report which covered July 2020 showed that both telcos fell short of the requirements in 19 states. Also, Airtel was found culpable of poor service delivery in Ogun State.

MTN was the only service provider to have met the KPIs in all the states of the federation.

READ ALSO: Uphold Ethical Standards​, Pantami Advises MTN

The data from the industry regulator indicated that the other telcos failed in four major KPIs – Dropped Call Rate, Call Setup Success Rate, Standalone Dedicated Control Channel Congestion Rate and Traffic Control Channel Congestion Rate.

An analysis of the quality of service report showed that subscribers recorded high drop call rates in 14 states.

The NCC described a dropped call as a call that is prematurely terminated before being released normally by either the caller or the called party and has a performance threshold of less than or equal to one per cent.

Another KPI is the CSSR, which is the fraction of the attempts to make a call that resulted in a connection to the dialled number.

According to the statistics, the telcos failed to meet this parameter in 10 states.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

