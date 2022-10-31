9mobile Appoints Nkem Oni-Egboma as Chief Financial Officer

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS) Limited, operating as 9mobile, has announced the appointment of Mrs Nkem Oni-Egboma, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Oni-Egboma, a thoroughbred professional, brings to 9mobile a rich work experience in the financial services industry with expertise in business strategy, business development, international trade services, internal control and audit, treasury operations functions, and risk management.

The new CFO, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University and a master’s in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos, has spent over 31 years in the private sector. She is a member of professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Institute of Directors (IOD)

Oni-Egboma’s most recent role was Managing Director, Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, where she grew the business in quantum. Before being appointed the Managing Director of Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, she was Zonal Head, Zenith Bank Plc, in charge of the Allen Zone. Her major function was providing transformational leadership and ensuring excellent and steady growth in the balance sheet size of the branches under her supervision.

The new CFO has attended courses within and outside Nigeria, including The Leadership Edge: Strategies for the New Leader (Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania), Making Corporate Boards More Effective (Harvard Business School), Finance programmes for Senior Executives (Said Business School, Oxford University). She is forward-looking, highly result-oriented, professional, and passionate about excellence.

Commenting on the appointment, 9mobile’s Chief Executive Officer, Juergen Peschel, said the company was delighted with Oni-Egboma’s strategic selection. He added that she had distinguished herself as a rounded professional in the financial services industry and would prudently manage the company’s finance.

“We are happy that Mrs Oni-Egboma is joining the 9mobile family. Her over 31 years of experience in the financial services industry would be of immense benefit as we continue to consolidate the gains of our upward growth,” Peschel said.

Speaking on her appointment, Oni-Egboma pledged to leverage her rich experience to impact the finance and operations of the company positively. “I am very excited to be a part of the innovative 9mobile family. I look forward to working with a dedicated team as we move the company to its next phase of success,” she said.

As the new Chief Financial Officer, Oni-Egboma will be responsible for the prudent management of all 9mobile’s resources. She will also strengthen the adherence to all ethical, operational, and financial policies/regulations.