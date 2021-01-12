9mobile Appoints New CTO, Deputy CTO, Director of Strategy

January 12, 2021 18

9mobile has announced a new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Deputy Chief Technical Officer, and Director of Strategy within its senior management team.

A statement by the company on Monday stated that Juergen Peschel has been appointed as the New CTO, Baqi Salihu, Deputy CTO, and Karn Gulati as Director of Strategy.

It described Peschel as an experienced professional with an international executive track record within the managed services and telecommunications industry, including expertise in a wide variety of industry verticals and markets.

9mobile said the new CTO would oversee the evolution and integration of the company’s technical functions.

As Deputy CTO, Salihu would support the CTO to drive technology decisions in line with current trends and align the technical and transformation initiatives of 9mobile.

The telecoms company described Salihu as a seasoned professional with over 18 years of mobile telecoms engineering, operations, RF planning nd optimisation and digital services experience.

According to the statement, Salihu executed the LTE re-farm solution using 1800MHz spectrum, achieving wider mobile broadband coverage, slashing the number of sites, and reducing carbon emissions while ensuring high-quality data service for 9mobie.

Gulati, who would be responsible for developing strategic, tactical, and operational initiatives, is a long-serving management consultant with over 12 years of experience in the telecom and technology sector.

Commenting on their appointments, the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Alan Sinfield said, “9mobile remains fully committed to executing its business strategies with the help of a high-performing team of dedicated, hardworking employees.

“The collective knowledge, expertise, and experience that Juergen, Baqi, and Karn bring to the organisation further strengthen our business. It reinforces our position at the forefront of delivering excellent products and services to our over 13 million customers.”