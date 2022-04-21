fbpx

9mobile Announces Self Service Unbarring Portal For Barred Phone Lines 

9mobile Expresses Support For Lagos' 'Smart City' Plan

In yet another novel move by a Nigerian Mobile Network Operator (MNO), the customer-friendly telecommunication company 9mobile has announced an easy self-service unbarring portal for customers to connect their NIN and unbar their lines online. 

The 9mobile NIN Web Linking service grants a reprieve to customers affected by the recent directive from the Federal Government to Telcos to bar calls from phone numbers yet to be linked to their National Identity Numbers (NIN). 

The NIN Web Linking service is a simple, self-service portal that saves customers the hassles of queuing endlessly to link their NIN. 

Explaining how the service works, the Director of Customer Care, 9mobile, Ehimare Omoike, said the customer would go to https://ninapp.9mobile.com.ng/nimVerify, enter their number, and wait for an OTP to be sent to them.  

“The customer enters the received OTP and proceeds to enter their NIN in the Enter NIN/Image Capture. Start the camera, select capture to proceed, and click on the Next button. You get a successful status update message. Your NIN and selfie image are verified, and your line is unbarred within six hours.”  

Omoike explained that the initiative, the first by any Nigerian operator, would enable customers to unbar their lines without stress from the comfort of their homes or offices. 

“We are a caring network and are always on the lookout to make the lives of our customers easier and better. We realized the frustrations of people trying to unbar their lines and came up with the unique initiative that will enable them to regain the use of their lines as quickly as possible,” he said. 

Since entering the Nigerian market, 9mobile has consistently demonstrated care for its customers with quality and affordable offers. The telco continues to transform lives with its consistent innovation by rolling out solutions that enable Nigerians to achieve their full potential and supporting them in challenging times. 

9mobile was the first operator to launch an intelligent portal for instant verification to help customers link their SIM cards with their National Identification Number (NIN) in 2020. The Online Self-Service NIN update portal enabled subscribers to verify and update their NINs instantly. 

DLM Capital Group Launches Sofri Digital Bank
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

