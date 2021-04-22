90-Year-Old Loses $32m To Phone Fraud

April 22, 2021 90

A 90-year-old resident of Hong Kong was defrauded of the sum of $32 million, the biggest phone fraud in the country.

The victim is among the many aged and vulnerable Hong Kong population that are scammed by hideous investors.

The recent case was an aged woman resident in a mansion located in one of Hong Kong’s choicest neighbourhoods, The Peak.

Police disclosed that the scammers had pretended to be Chinese and told her that there was a serious case of identity theft in China which they could help her work out.

She was asked to send money from her account to keep it safe, police reported.

The transfers were made over a period of five months, until she sent a total of $32 million.

How the Fraudsters were Caught

The police only got wind of the fraud when the victim’s helper caught on that something fishy was going on, reaching out to the aged woman’s daughter who called the police into the matter.

Investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year old whose bail has been posted.