90% Of Nigeria’s Data Repatriated – NITDA

April 1, 20210125
Over 90 per cent of Federal Government’s data hosted externally have now been repatriated to Nigeria, according to the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi.

The DG, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Digital Transformation, Dr Aminu Lawal, said this while delivering his paper on ‘Data localisation and its benefits to the Nigerian Economy’ at Laurr3cloud webinar series themed ‘The Future of African Cloud’.

He said substantial data assets belonging to major Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) such as the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) registration hosting over 40 million and 95 million subscribers’ data, respectively were now hosted within the country.

Abdullahi added that other databases hosted locally included the National Identity Number (NIN), the Integrated Tax Administration System, the Government Integrated and Financial Information Management System, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), as well as the Treasury Single Account.

According to NITDA DG, the localisation of these national data assets will promote the development and deployment of robust and scalable data center infrastructure in Nigeria.

“It will further enable our burgeoning technology innovation companies to harness the big data to develop cutting edge innovative solutions that will provide insights for policy planning and development, while also creating a more efficient and effective public sector for better implementation of government’s developmental policies and programmes,” he said.

The NITDA boss also emphasised the need to drive more infrastructural investment in Nigeria’s data hosting services, especially cloud infrastructure for the success of the digital transformation journey, economic growth and prosperity.

Related tags :

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

