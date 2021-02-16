9-Year-old Tops Highest-Paid YouTubers With $29.5m

February 16, 2021 32

Ryan Kaji, a 9-year-old American YouTuber reigns atop the list of highest-paid YouTubers for 2020, earning a whopping sum of $29.5 million.

Video-streaming platform YouTube has continued to serve as an avenue for many creatives to source their income, as more and more people stream videos from the app.

In a data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Ryan Kaji earned $29.5 million for posting videos that feature his family.

He has a subscription base of 27.2 million, with his videos racking up a combination of 43.2 billion views.

Ryan started making YouTube videos at the age of four, titling his channel, ‘Ryan ToysReview’, which shot him to fame.

His videos consisted of him unboxing toys and giving reviews of each toy.

Although, as he grows, the channel has taken a different shape, shifting from the initial content to something more informative.

He adds some Do It Yourself (DIY) content of challenges that he partakes in and science experiments that he sometimes involves his family members in.

Another young YouTuber who is 8th on the list of highest-paid YouTubers is Russia’s Anastasia Radzinskaya, who is only 6 years old but earns $18.5 million.

Her videos have garnered a total of 51.36 billion views, beating Kaji for the spot as the world’s most popular channel of all time as of 2020.