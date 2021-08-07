fbpx

8th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference To Address Healthcare, Wellness In Nigeria

August 7, 20210151

The Lagos State Chapter, the flagship branch of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), today announced that the Eighth Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference will address Healthcare and Wellness in Nigeria at the MUSON Centre, Lagos on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference is a bridge-building initiative to interact and proffer solutions to the social, political and economic challenges plaguing our nation. 

This edition, themed: Policy Communication for Sustainable Healthcare and Wellness in Nigeria, is expected to feature distinguished speakers including the; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu among others.

Speaking on the conference, the Chairman, Lagos NIPR, Mrs. Comfort Nwankwo explained that all effortsmust be made by stakeholders to achieve sustainable healthcare in the country.

“Health and wellness was given special focus in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Envision2030, due to its strategic importance to human sustainability.

However, evidence from the recent pandemic that ravaged lives and businesses across the globe have shown that much still need to be done by government, Individuals, and corporate organizations”she said.

According to the conference convener, Lead Consultant, Addefort Limited, Mr Olabamiji Adeleye, “Participants at the conference will include, representatives from Government, Corporate Organisations, NGOs, Insurance, Health Institutions, Health Consultants, Nutritionists, Fitness Educators, HODs of relevant Agencies, the media and other stakeholders.”

Previous editions featured distinguished speakers including the President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Founder/Chairman, Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray Bruce; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; Founder/Chairman, Chrisland Schools and Chrisland University, High Chief Dr. (Mrs) Winifred Awosika (OON); Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof Pat Utomi; Chairman, National Executive Council, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Chief Ede Dafinone, and the Managing Director Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Patrick Akinwuntan amongst others.  

The Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference is the brainchild of Addefort Limited; a public relations and concept development firm.

