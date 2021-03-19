fbpx
$890m Health Grant: Buhari Demands Accountability From Health Minister

March 19, 2021039
Following the $890 million health grant Nigeria received from the Global Fund to fight against tuberculosis, HIV/Aids, and malaria, President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire to submit periodic performance reports to his office.

He restated his administration’s intolerance for corruption and “inefficient use of resources”.

The president’s remarks were disclosed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“Let me also emphasise here that this administration has zero-tolerance for corruption and inefficient use of resources.

“In this regard, I hereby direct the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to set up an accountability framework, to monitor the use of this fund and provide periodic performance reports to my office.”

In his appreciation note, he commended the Global Fund for supporting Nigeria’s effort in the fight against COVID-19 with $51 million.

Stating his desire in the fight against diseases and illnesses towards which the funding will be channeled, Buhari said that it was his wish that the diseases were diminished.

He said, “It is my wish that in the next three years, these three diseases are taken much further down the path of elimination.

”I acknowledge the support of Development Partners, namely; the United States government, the United Nations System, bilateral agencies, and various local and international foundations.

“I am pleased to say that, on our part, we are on track to fulfilling our co-financing commitments to the Global Fund for this new funding cycle and meeting our other commitments as and when due.”

Kindness Udoh
