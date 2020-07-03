86 Nigerians Arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport From Sudan

Eighty-six Nigerians on Friday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via Air Sudan.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a tweet but did not reveal where they returned from.

According to the NIDCOM boss, the returnees will go on a 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Sudan Air arrives Abuja with 86 stranded Nigerians on board. As expected, they proceed on a 14 day compulsory isolation as stipulated by the @DigiCommsNG @NCDCgov . Welcome home pic.twitter.com/bC1af1QKkm — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) July 3, 2020

Also, NIDCOM tweeted on its handle that the returnees had tested negative to COVID-19.

EVACUATION UPDATE: Another 86 Evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 10 am local time via Air Sudan today, Friday, 3rd of July, 2020. All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/keMnwyaKfr — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 3, 2020

On Wednesday, 172 Nigerians citizens arrived Abuja from Uganda and Kenya at around 10:20 am via Air Peace flight from Nairobi.

While some of the evacuees disembarked in the nation’s capital, others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

All the evacuees who tested negative for COVID-19 are to undergo a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the NCDC, the federal ministry of health and PTF on COVID-19.

The latest evacuation was put together by Nigeria’s missions in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kampala, Uganda.

Source: Channels TV