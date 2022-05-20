83m People To Benefit From National Health Insurance As Buhari Signs Bill Into Law

May 20, 2022 126

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday signed into law the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022 which will benefit 83 million people.

As part of our healthcare reforms, I have signed into law the recently passed National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022, which repeals the National Health Insurance Scheme Act. We will ensure the full implementation of the new Act, to provide coverage for all Nigerians. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 19, 2022

This was revealed via a statement released by the presidential aide, Garba Shehu on Thursday.

He said the bill repeals “the National Health Insurance Scheme Act, Cap N42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.

Garba Shehu quoted the President saying that during the signing of the law that a Fund will be set up “to ensure coverage of 83 million poor Nigerians who cannot afford to pay premiums as recommended by the Lancet Nigeria Commission”.

“For the large number of vulnerable individuals who are not able to pay health insurance premiums, a Vulnerable Group Fund will be set up to include a component of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund due to the Authority, Health Insurance Levy, Special Intervention Fund, and any investment proceeds, donations, and gifts to the Authority,” Buhari was quoted as explaining.

Buhari noted that the Authority will liaise with state government Health Insurance Schemes to accredit primary and secondary health facilities and enroll Nigerians into the scheme.

]The new Act also enables the Authority and state governments to develop information management systems and digital records to enhance data collection, monitoring, and quality assurance.

Buhari urged the Health Reform Committee to work with state governments, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the National Health Insurance Authority to ensure the implementation of the articles in the new Act, the statement added.