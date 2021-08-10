816 Dies From Cholera Outbreak In Seven Months

August 10, 2021 199

Cholera outbreak has spread to 23 states in Nigeria and killed a total of 816 people since the beginning of the year, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency in a report on Monday said about 31,425 people have been infected across 22 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) and 311 have been confirmed.

NCDC said the National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated on the 22nd of June 2021 following an increase in the number of cholera cases.

While saying that a reactive oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaign led by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) was conducted in Bauchi local government area, Bauchi State in July , it added that none of these medical interventions will solve the underlying issues leading to cholera outbreaks.

The centre said cholera, which is a waterborne disease, is spreading rapidly due to poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply.

“Between the 1st of January and 1st of August 2021, 31,425 suspected cases of cholera, 311 confirmed cases and 816 deaths have been reported from 22 states and FCT,” the report said.

The report said the affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, and Kano.

Others are Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno and FCT.

NCDC said, “Cholera is a waterborne disease, and the risk of transmission is higher when there is poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply. The wrong disposal of refuse and practices such as open defecation endanger the safety of water used for drinking and personal use.

“These lead to the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera. Nigeria remains at risk of cholera cases and deaths without proper water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). The long-term solution for cholera control lies in access to safe drinking water, maintenance of proper sanitation and hygiene,” it added.