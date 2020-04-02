8 Suspected Coronavirus Cases in Ebonyi State Test Negative

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi says eight persons suspected to have been infected with Coronavirus in the state have tested negative.

Umahi disclosed this on Wednesday during a statewide broadcast at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to him, the government has completed a state of the art COVID-19 Centre for testing of cases relating to the virus.

While directing the closure of all borders, ban religious gatherings, burial and wedding ceremonies as well as bars across the state, the governor explained that Observation Centres have been established in six locations across the state.

Source: Channels TV