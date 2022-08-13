7up Announces Harvard Scholarship Recipient

The Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited has announced the recipient of its Harvard Business School programme scholarship.

According to a statement, this was done as part of the organisation’s dedication to training future leaders who will impact the political economy of Nigeria and the African continent.

The managing director of Seven-Up Bottling Company, Mr Ziad Maalouf, said the scholarship was awarded to a worthy young Nigerian every year while announcing Miss Dafi-Rogers-Halliday as the 12th winner of the 7Up Harvard Business School MBA Scholarship.

He also mentioned it was for a two-year MBA programme at Boston, Massachusetts’ esteemed Harvard Business School.

Maalouf claims that Nigeria is one of the nations with the youngest, most talented people making an effect locally and internationally, particularly in the fintech sector.

The Chief Marketing Officer of SBC, Mr Norden Thurston, recalled the occasion of the first presentation of the 7Up HBS Scholarship winner 11 years ago and expressed his pride in the contributions that previous recipients had made to society.

He brought up Misan Rewane, whose organisation for skill development, the West African Vocational Education, taught and placed over 5,000 graduates in various hospitality-related businesses.

According to Rogers-Halliday, a first-class economics graduate, the grant was an honour and enabled her to pursue her dream of attending Harvard Business School.