7th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit: Registration Commences

The Lagos State Chapter; the premier branch of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has announced that the 7th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit, themed: Digital Communities: New Frontier Building Relationships, will hold at the L’eola Hotel, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos starting on Wed. 26th through Thurs 27th, October 2022.

This edition of the Summit is poised to x-ray the dynamic difference and impacts technology has introduced into human connections and interactions in the digital age without disregarding the way and manner social relations and human cordiality existed before now. It will equip participants with skills to create better content that builds trust and engages a multi-channel audience.

The Institute is calling on public relations practitioners and digital communication enthusiasts to register. The standard fee is One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150,000) per participant. However, there is a discount of Thirty Thousand Naira (N30,000) for payments received before closing of business on Friday, October 21, 2022. There is also a 10% discount for organizations sending more than three participants.

Interested marcomms professionals can log on to the Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit website here to glean the full details and register to take part in the Summit. A special QR Code has been created for ease of registration on mobile devices.

The Summit adopts the FLIPPED Learning Approach where direct instruction moves from the group learning space to the individual learning space, ensuring a well-rounded model to knowledge acquisition and extension to drive positive changes in their organisations. Attendees will earn a Certificate of Participation and the honorary Lagos Digital PR Ambassadorship.

The Summit brings together senior marcomms professionals, Generation X and Millennials managing communications for government, corporate, media and NGOs to equip and expose them to contemporary techniques and glean new insights into the fast-growing digital media space for modern-day strategic communication practice.

This edition is being organized in partnership with multinational technology companies specializing in Internet-related, social media, global television broadcast station and social networking services and products including leading digital communications consultancies in the world including TVC Communications, TechCity and The Comms Avenue and leading marketing communication magazines.

The annual Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit is the first of its kind and the largest gathering of digital communication enthusiasts in Sub-Saharan Africa. The two-day experiential gathering of communicators focused on achieving collective intelligence to equip and capacitate communicators with high-level digital communication strategies, tactics and how-to’s, so they are better equipped to work in the rapidly growing algorithmic media ecosystem.