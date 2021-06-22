774,000: Keyamo Directs Banks To Address Delay In Payment Of N20,000 Stipend

June 22, 2021 125

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Monday directed the banks processing the payments of N20,000 stipends to 774,000 Nigerians on temporary employment to resolve outstanding issues.

A statement issued at the end of the meeting with a bank assured the 774,000 participants of the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme that a one-month stipend had been paid into their bank accounts.

He directed all the beneficiaries who have no problems with their respective bank accounts to immediately proceed to their banks, clarify issues and collect their Automated Teller Machines (ATM) cards

He said, “For those who do not have problems with their BVNs but have not received payments, they should go to the banks that registered them to clarify the issues.

“The banks are mandated to issue ATM cards to all participants. Participants are therefore encouraged to collect their ATM cards from the banks so that they can access their payments from various cash points without necessarily going to the banks.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Stock Market Loses N54bn At End Of Trading Day

“Participants are assured that their stipends would be paid as soon as all issues are resolved.”

Keyamo explained that during the meeting, it was agreed that banks are no longer restricted to their initially allotted Local Governments.

He said, “Consequently, selected participants are at liberty to approach any of the seven selected banks nearest to the Local Government where they were selected. The Banks are Access, FCMB, Fidelity, Heritage, UBA, Yobe MFB and Zenith.

“So far, the NDE has authorized the payments of one-month stipends to all those that have been verified. As shown above, all parties are making strenuous efforts to resolve issues of those yet to receive the first month stipends before the commencement of the second tranche of payments.”