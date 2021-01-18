fbpx
774,000 Jobs: Youths Urged To Reciprocate As Govt Cushions Unemployment

January 18, 2021026
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba has urged Nigerian youths to reciprocate as the federal government seeks to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on employment in the country by creating 774,000 jobs.

He said this while speaking to journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Nwajiuba stated that a committee will monitor the implementation of the 774,000 jobs programme under the Special Public Works (SPW) programme umbrella.

He invited Nigerians to witness “how 1,000 persons posted to a local government cannot make any impact in improving the facilities.”

The minister said, “The plan of the federal government is to use this SPW, to cushion the effect of unemployment in the country even more so by the covid-19 pandemic. And in doing this, the federal government expects youths to reciprocate.

READ ALSO: NCAA Restates Commitment To Safety In Nigerian Airspace

“To whom much is given much is expected. These works are public works in their nature. We are inviting citizens to come and be witnesses to how 1,000 persons posted to a local government cannot make any impact in improving the facilities.

“NDE is not an Adhoc office. It exists in the ministry of labour and productivity. We have set up a coordinating committee within the state to monitor the implementation and sustainability of the programme.

“We have also taken responsibilities even as minister to monitor the process, the government is not those who occupy the office, the government is the people who must see to the implementation of these programmes and we who in this state, we will ensure that those given these responsibilities deliver them.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

