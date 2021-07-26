745 Employees Of Fidelity Bank Receive Thanks Through Promotions

July 26, 2021 175

As a way of expressing gratitude, Fidelity Bank has announced the promotion of 745 employees after the bank’s 2019 and 2020 financial performance.

The institution’s MD/CEO, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said that the bank, since she took office, strived towards achieving a “workforce transformation”.

Of the 745 people that were promoted, 461 were from the 2019 Full Year promotion exercise, while 284 were from the 2020 Full Year promotion exercise.

Onyeali-Ikpe said restated the bank’s commitment to the improvement of its employees to imbue a culture of high performance.

She said, “Releasing the list for two financial years’ promotion at the same time is something we are very proud of.

“We strongly believe that the continuous growth of our bank over the years has been largely attributed to the commendable efforts and unrelenting sacrifices of our employees.

“Promotion is one of the many ways we express our gratitude. We are thankful to be home to many amazing talents that continue to drive our value and most importantly, serve our stakeholders in the highest standards.

“Since I was appointed the MD/CEO of our great bank in January 2021, I have been committed to a seven-point agenda to move our bank further, out of which workforce transformation is a key category.

“Staff performance and reward is critical to us and, as an organisation, we will continue to make available adequate resources to deepen the skills and entrench a culture of high performance amongst employees.

“I wish to appreciate all members of the Fidelity Bank family for their commitment and drive and unrelenting sacrifices towards delivering our objectives.

“As we move forward in our quest to becoming a leading tier-one bank, I encourage all elevated staff to see their promotion as a call to rededicate themselves to excellence.”