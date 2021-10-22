72 Lawyers Receive SAN Promotion, See Full List

72 lawyers have been promoted to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee.
The SAN is awarded in Nigeria as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.
Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is expected to swear in the new senior advocates during an inauguration ceremony to be held on December 8 at the Supreme Court premises in Abuja.
Below is a full list of those to be sworn in:
ACADEMICS
Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo
Prof Christian Chizundu Wigwe
Prof Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo
Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola
Prof Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe
Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika
Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi
Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie
Prof Abiola Olaitan Sanni
Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu
ADVOCATES
George Audu Anuga
Simon Asember Lough
Eko Ejembi Eko
Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi
Reuben Okpanachi Atabo
John Ogwu Adele
Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa
Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun
Jacob Johnson Usman
Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja
Salman Jawando Ayinla
Adeola Rasaq Omotunde
Mathew Gwar Bukka
Mohammed Ndayako
Hassan Usman El-Yakub
Ishaq Magaji Hussaini
Samuel Atung
Mohammed Abdulhamid
Kabiru Aliyu
Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani
Uche Sunday Awa
Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa
Philip Ndubuisi Umeh
Peter Aguigom Afuba
Felix Anayo Onuzulike
Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu
Benjamin Nworah Osaka
Ikenna Okoli
Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora
Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu
Clement Onwuenwunor
Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka
Anthony Obinna Mogboh
Victor Ugwuezumba Opara
Kamasuode Wodu
Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi
Sammie Abiye Somiari
Ogaga Ovrawah
Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye
Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe
Marcellous Eguvwe Oru
Mark Okebuinor Mordi
Ehiogie West-Idahosa
Fredricks Ebos Itula
Ibrahim Idris Agbomere
Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi
Bolarinwa Olotu
Adekola Olawale Fapohunda
Adekunle Akanbi Ojo
Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun
Rotimi Sheriff Seriki
Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola
Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye
Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade 65. Afolabi Fatai Kuti
Francis Omotosho
Ayodeji Adedipe
Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola
James Akingbola Akinola
Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed
Dauda Adekola Mustapha
Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.