7 Ways To Prepare Your Cv For A Remote Job

Ever since The Coronavirus Outbreak, several working professionals needed new work opportunities after being laid off.

Remote or as we know them as Work-from-home jobs, are in demand now as people seek employment while practising social distancing, Professionals have seen that working from home during the pandemic has made working easier and better and lest costly, which saves money both for the employer and the employee.

Showcasing your experience with remote work and your transferable skills can help you stay ahead of the competition.

Here are 7 ways to improve your resume to help you better get a job after a period of remote work:

Include your remote work experience in your resume summary

If you have a summary of your qualifications on your resume, consider detailing remote work experience there. Since this section is at the top of your resume, hiring managers will know you can work remotely right away. This section is typically a bulleted list and provides an overview of your experience and how it relates to the job. Therefore, if you’re applying for a remote job, include details about your history of working remotely and how that’s beneficial to the company.

Mention your remote work experience

You can also mention your remote work history when you list your previous jobs in the work experience section of your resume. Do this by writing a brief sentence that tells hiring managers you performed a certain job remotely in the job description, by omitting a company’s city and state and adding a sentence that says the job was remote or by writing “remote work” instead of the city and state altogether.

Create a section for your remote work experience

If you have enough remote work experience, consider creating a new section on your resume devoted to this work style. This is great for showing remote employers that you have plenty of experience in this area and that you’re able to perform the job they’re hiring for successfully.

Add it to your work history

Another way to include your remote work history is to mention it as you detail your previous job responsibilities. Just as you’d mention what you did in your previous roles, add a sentence that states you performed this responsibility off-site. Here is an example of what you can write:

Incorporate it into your skills section

Since working remotely is a skill, you can include your experience with it in the skills section of your resume. It’s also important to consider how your other skills can benefit a remote atmosphere. For example, if you have strong communication skills, consider mentioning your ability to stay connected through video calls, phone call,s or email as these are common ways remote employees communicate with their team.

Tailor it to a specific job

When you write a resume, it’s important to consider the job you’re applying for. If you’re applying to a remote job, in particular, make sure you’ve determined how the company operates remotely. Also, you need to review the job description and use only your relevant work history and skills on your resume. Then, create a resume that fits the company’s needs while showing hiring managers how you can positively add to their remote workforce.

Highlight your transferable skills

If you’re working in a coronavirus-affected industry and you’re seeking opportunities in another field, highlight what skills and experience you have that can translate to another position. For example, if you have strong time management skills, consider explaining how you can use this skill in a variety of industries and how it’s beneficial to a remote position.