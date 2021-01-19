January 19, 2021 29

Writing is amazing, you get to express your imaginations, your thoughts, opinions, and your feelings amongst other things. There are ways or steps to take if you want to achieve great writing skills.

Writing is fun when you want it to be, complicated when you want it because the world is reading and seeing your work from your view or from the angle you let them.

When learning how to write or trying to perfect your writing, remember that wiring is awesome and is not difficult to perfect.

7 ways to achieve great writing skills

Read everyday

Reading is empowering your mind, you get to learn new and existing things. Reading widens your mind, help you understand better ways to write and how you can do better.

Read books everyday, as you read make sure that you are taking note of the writing style, vocabulary etc. Take notes!

Write Everyday

To perfect your writing, you should write everyday no matter how little. Your writing would begin to improve when you write consistently, your vocabulary, grammar and thoughts would be sharper and better.

Motivation

Know what motivates you to write, to pen down your thoughts or a particular matter. Try to avoid having a writer’s block and should you have it, use your motivation as a tool of empowerment to break down that blockage. Your motivation could be an event, music, food, anything.

Notebook

Always have a notebook and pen with you, ideas could hit you at any time and will be painful if forgotten. Write down your ideas, ideas about a story, anything that would help with your writing.

Edit Your Work and Proof-read it

Editing is very vital. Human beings make mistakes, don’t beat yourself up about it, however, you have to make sure that you edit your work.

Properly edit it, take your time, go through your work, read it, look out for errors; grammar, punctuation marks, complex sentences, confusing words or instances.

Proof read your work before you send it out. After this, you can ask for an excellent editor to go through your work to see where your editing skills are, learn form the person.

Learn From Established and Great Writers

From the great writers, minds and pens of William Shakespeare, Ernest Hemingway, Jane Austin, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Wole Soyinka amongst others are lessons to be learnt.

Read, study and understand from them, you can learn a lot from them and his could improve your writing.

Develop Your Writing Style

Create your own writing style, this will make your writing stand out from other writings.

Your writing style speaks for you and your work, it will improve your writing skills. Avoid copying the style of others, you can develop your skills with them, however, do not make it a habit of using other writers’ style.