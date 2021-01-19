fbpx
7 Ways To Achieve Great Writing Skills

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTERTop 7...

7 Ways To Achieve Great Writing Skills

January 19, 2021029
7 Ways To Achieve Great Writing Skills

Writing is amazing, you get to express your imaginations, your thoughts, opinions, and your feelings amongst other things. There are ways or steps to take if you want to achieve great writing skills.

Writing is fun when you want it to be, complicated when you want it because the world is reading and seeing your work from your view or from the angle you let them.

When learning how to write or trying to perfect your writing, remember that wiring is awesome and is not difficult to perfect.

7 ways to achieve great writing skills

Read everyday

Reading is empowering your mind, you get to learn new and existing things. Reading widens your mind, help you understand better ways to write and how you can do better.

Read books everyday, as you read make sure that you are taking note of the writing style, vocabulary etc. Take notes!

Write Everyday

To perfect your writing, you should write everyday no matter how little. Your writing would begin to improve when you write consistently, your vocabulary, grammar and thoughts would be sharper and better.

READ ALSO: FG Has Adequate Storage Facility For COVID-19 Vaccines – NPHCDA Boss

Motivation

Know what motivates you to write, to pen down your thoughts or a particular matter. Try to avoid having a writer’s block and should you have it, use your motivation as a tool of empowerment to break down that blockage. Your motivation could be an event, music, food, anything.

Notebook

Always have a notebook and pen with you, ideas could hit you at any time and will be painful if forgotten. Write down your ideas, ideas about a story, anything that would help with your writing.

Edit Your Work and Proof-read it

Editing is very vital. Human beings make mistakes, don’t beat yourself up about it, however, you have to make sure that you edit your work.

Properly edit it, take your time, go through your work, read it, look out for errors; grammar, punctuation marks, complex sentences, confusing words or instances.

Proof read your work before you send it out. After this, you can ask for an excellent editor to go through your work to see where your editing skills are, learn form the person.

Learn From Established and Great Writers

From the great writers, minds and pens of William Shakespeare, Ernest Hemingway, Jane Austin, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Wole Soyinka amongst others are lessons to be learnt.

Read, study and understand from them, you can learn a lot from them and his could improve your writing.

READ ALSO: NIN: Telcos Collect 47.8 Million Digital Identity Numbers… Feb 9 deadline stands

Develop Your Writing Style

Create your own writing style, this will make your writing stand out from other writings.

Your writing style speaks for you and your work, it will improve your writing skills. Avoid copying the style of others, you can develop your skills with them, however, do not make it a habit of using other writers’ style.

Related tags :

About Author

7 Ways To Achieve Great Writing Skills
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

FOOD & NUTRITIONINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 17, 2018058

Domino’s Launches Pizza Delivery ‘hotspots’ on Uphill Competition

Giant Pizzeria, Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) is ramping up the food delivery wars, adding online ordering for more than 150,000 new delivery “hotspots” at U.S. parks, beaches and other destinations that
Read More
Osun State COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 13, 2020049

Osun State Govt Begins Investigation into Claims of Adulterated Rice

The Osun State Government has said it has commenced investigation into claims that a few bags of rice out of the over 6,000 bags distributed as palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown on peo
Read More
NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
April 8, 2019049

Tech Startup BeepTool Unveils Mobile Money Transfer App m-naira

With the growing level of acceptance and also teething challenges of mobile payment and digital remittance Nigerians face on daily basis, BeepTool, an indigenous tech start-up based in Lagos Nigeria h
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon