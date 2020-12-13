December 13, 2020 31

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (COITA) of Nigeria in Abuja, had unveiled the price list for the Lagos to Ibadan train ride.

He revealed that train tickets on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge which would begin operations by January 2021 would cost between ₦3,000 to ₦6,000.

7 Things To Know About The New Lagos To Ibadan Train Ride

Early Arrival : The advantage of the train is that it is faster than the road, this sadly means that if you are 5 minutes later than the time for departure, you most definitely would miss your ride. Be sure to arrive at the terminal early, purchase your ticket and secure a good seat. The railway corporation demands that you get to the terminal on time.

: The advantage of the train is that it is faster than the road, this sadly means that if you are 5 minutes later than the time for departure, you most definitely would miss your ride. Be sure to arrive at the terminal early, purchase your ticket and secure a good seat. The railway corporation demands that you get to the terminal on time. Identification Card : It is advisable for you to go with any valid identification card, you might have to verify your identity at the terminal and it is always good to have a valid means of identification with you regardless of how short the journey is,

: It is advisable for you to go with any valid identification card, you might have to verify your identity at the terminal and it is always good to have a valid means of identification with you regardless of how short the journey is, Networking : A train ride is a good way to add to your contact list, communicate with people, exchange ideas, learn from them, maintain the conversation and relationship by exchanging your contact with the person(s).

: A train ride is a good way to add to your contact list, communicate with people, exchange ideas, learn from them, maintain the conversation and relationship by exchanging your contact with the person(s). Price list : Trains convey more passengers than buses and are faster; this opinion made Nigerians expect the price for the train lower than what the federal government fixed. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi announced that the train ride would cost ₦3,000 to ₦6,000.

: Trains convey more passengers than buses and are faster; this opinion made Nigerians expect the price for the train lower than what the federal government fixed. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi announced that the train ride would cost ₦3,000 to ₦6,000. Coaches and classes : Just like the plane has the option for classes so does the train, based on your pocket you get to decide where to seat for the journey, either business class or economy. The Lagos to Ibadan train ride conveys; 24-seater coaches, 56-seater coaches, 68-seater coaches, and 88-seater coaches.

: Just like the plane has the option for classes so does the train, based on your pocket you get to decide where to seat for the journey, either business class or economy. The Lagos to Ibadan train ride conveys; 24-seater coaches, 56-seater coaches, 68-seater coaches, and 88-seater coaches. Speed, comfort and safety : The level of insecurity in Nigeria has risen to an alarming level, this has made travelling by road risky especially by night. The train travels at a fast rate, thereby, reducing the time you would have spent travelling by road, the train ride is comfortable and it provides safety.

: The level of insecurity in Nigeria has risen to an alarming level, this has made travelling by road risky especially by night. The train travels at a fast rate, thereby, reducing the time you would have spent travelling by road, the train ride is comfortable and it provides safety. Entertainment: Update your playlist before you begin your journey, make sure your phone is fully charged, so as to reduce the boredom and the chance of you oversleeping.

Even though the federal government is working on securing a COVID-19 vaccine, be sure to obey all COVID-19 guidelines, keep your distance, sanitize your hands and wear your face masks at all times.

Now, it is time to ride in style! Welcome to the era of comfort!

READ ALSO: Telecom Operators Urge Subscribers To Endure NCC SIM Card Suspension Order