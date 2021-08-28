7 Things To Know About Ronaldo’s Return To Man U

August 28, 2021 124

Former Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo made an unexpected return to his former club Manchester United after dithering between signing with rival club Manchester City and the Red Devils. In this article, we will be sharing with you seven things to know about Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United, however, was not entirely surprising, as he had, in the past, hinted at that possibility, only to make it a reality yesterday Friday, 27 August 2021.

Hopes and spirits are high, as the celebrity football player made the switch to his former club where he scored 118 during his six-season appearances, leaving in 2009 for Real Madrid before departing to Juventus only three years ago.

Ronaldo’s move had been received with bated breath, as the Red Devil’s had other players it was vying for alongside their former son. When the news hit that a deal to sign Ronaldo had been satisfied, the relief from the side of fans was palpable.

Expectations remain high, as the sensational player remains in good form, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juventus, leaving no room for doubt on whether his play could be as impressive.

Without any further ado, here are 7 things to know about Ronaldo’s move to Man U.

Man City a Contender

Manchester United was not the only club that sought to sign Ronaldo, as The Citizens also showed interest, only to pull out of negotiations at the last minute. Although, sources say that the contention had ended almost immediately after Ronaldo was contacted by the Red Devils. He had said, after his departure from Manchester United, that he would not join a rival team, which was Man City, a decision that prompted his seamless move to Old Trafford.

Transfer Fee

United signed Ronaldo for 28 million euros, upon reaching an agreement deal with Juventus. The amount agreed is worth 15 million euros, with an extra 8 million due in add-ons. His contract with Juventus remains active, with less than 12 months left on the contract worth 31 million euros.

Jersey Number

Reports have it that Ronaldo will not be donning his famous number 7 jersey, as that number has been given to Edinson Cavani who had already been signed to the club prior to the conclusion of Ronaldo’s deal with Juventus. Speculations have it that he could wear numbers 12, 15, or 37 when he resumes for play at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s First Appearance

Manchester United has a match on Sunday but will not be appearing with his teammates on the football pitch, as certain factors like his visa, medical check, and personal terms are yet to be settled. However, once these are out of the way, the newly returned player will return to stunning his fans.

Transfer Window Size

The current transfer window, making it possible for United to re-sign Ronaldo, makes this one of the biggest transfer windows in football history, behind Lionel Messi, who signed to PSG, and Graelish.

Alex Ferguson’s Influence

Manchester United’s former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, played a vital role in Ronaldo’s decision to move back to his former club. A source, according to Manchester Evening News, said that Ferguson reached out to Ronaldo concerning the transfer news. This does not come as a surprise, taking into account the close relationship between the two, as Ferguson played a pivotal role in Ronaldo’s career.

Man U’s Attack

Ronaldo’s return to his former club will boost the team’s attack, as he alongside strong leads such as Cavani, Rashford, Greenwood, and Sancho will prove to be a fierce defence against opponents in future games.