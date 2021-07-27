fbpx

7 Things To Know About Rh-null ‘The Golden Blood’

Rh-null which is referred to as the Golden Blood is the rarest blood in the world. The blood type is considered as Rh-null if it lacks all of the 61 possible antigens in the Rh system.

Golden blood sounds really fun but it is also very dangerous to live with this blood type, as so few people have it. Less than 100 people in the world have the golden blood and there are about 9 active donors in the entire world.

Here are 7 things to know about Rh-null ‘the Golden Blood’

Golden blood group

Rh-null was named the golden blood because it is so rare that less than 100 people in the world have it. The golden blood type or Rh null blood group contains no Rh antigens (proteins) on the red blood cell (RBC). This is the rarest blood group in the world.

Their DNA lacks the genes responsible for building those RBC protein complexes. These people don’t just lack one, two or three of these 61 Rh antigens, they actually lack all of them.

Golden blood carriers

The golden blood was first recorded in Aboriginal Australians. As much as it sounds fun to possess the golden blood, the issue is that the donations of Rh null are incredibly scarce and difficult to obtain. An Rh null person has to rely on the cooperation of a small network of regular Rh null donors around the world if they need the blood.

Blood donors

Can you guess how many people are in this world? Or how many people are live in your country? Now think about how many persons share the same blood group as you do? People with Rh-null blood group do not have a large community. Imagine about less than 100 people with the same blood group in the entire world, strange right? There are about only 6 donors in this category.

Life style

We all have different lifestyles and live differently. People with Rh-null avoid careless actions that could make them lose blood because there are very few donors in the world.

Genetics

The golden blood group seems to be a result of genetic mutation (spontaneous change in the gene). It is commonly seen with mutations in the RHAG gene, which codes the Rh-associated glycoprotein. This protein is required for directing the Rh antigens to the RBC membrane.

The ‘Golden’ name

A unique name was given to this blood group because of how rare it is. This blood is qualified as a special blood ‘golden blood’ with a low number of donors.

What you should do

It is very important that you know your blood type and blood group. This can go a long way when starting a family. It is advisable to go for someone with an ‘AA’ blood type.

