7 Things To Know About Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga was one of Nollywood’s valuable actresses. She starred in a lot of famous movies and was known for her remarkable talents.

The 64-year old actress is said to have died on Friday, July 30, 2021, after complications from COVID-19.

Here are 7 things you should know about Rachel Oniga

Background

Rachel Oniga was born on 23, May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State, She was from Eku, a town in Delta State.

Acting Career

Rachel began her acting career in 1993. Though she partook in dramas in her school. She attended an all-girls school and loved to act like a man.

First Movie

Onome was the first movie that she acted in. Onome was released in 1996, Olu Jacobs, Sam Loco-Efe, Uche Osotule and others were featured in this movie.

Blockbuster

Over the years, Rachel Oniga featured in classics and successful movies such as “Sango,” “Died Wretched,” “The Only Nigerian Girl”, “Doctor Bello”, “The Royal Hibiscus”, “Kada River”, “30 Days in Atlanta”, “The Wedding Party”, and “My Village People” and other movies.

Movie Production

Rachel Oniga produced a movie in 2005, titled “True or False”. A movie about abiku/ogbanje.

Family

The actress had 3 children and became a grandmother on September 5, 2014, when her daughter gave birth to a girl.

Awards

Rachel won several awards; Best Supporting Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, Best Indigenous Actress (Yoruba) at the Best of Nollywood Awards, Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards and Best Actress in a Television/Drama at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.