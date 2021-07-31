fbpx

7 Things To Know About Rachel Oniga

July 31, 2021
Rachel Oniga was one of Nollywood’s valuable actresses. She starred in a lot of famous movies and was known for her remarkable talents.

The 64-year old actress is said to have died on Friday, July 30, 2021, after complications from COVID-19.

Here are 7 things you should know about Rachel Oniga

Background

Rachel Oniga was born on 23, May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State, She was from Eku, a town in Delta State.

Acting Career

Rachel began her acting career in 1993. Though she partook in dramas in her school. She attended an all-girls school and loved to act like a man.

READ ALSO: Olympics: Blessing Okagbare Suspended For Failing Doping Test

First Movie

Blockbuster

Movie Production

Rachel Oniga produced a movie in 2005, titled “True or False”. A movie about abiku/ogbanje.

Family

The actress had 3 children and became a grandmother on September 5, 2014, when her daughter gave birth to a girl.

Awards

Rachel won several awards; Best Supporting Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, Best Indigenous Actress (Yoruba) at the Best of Nollywood Awards, Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards and Best Actress in a Television/Drama at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

