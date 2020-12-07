fbpx
7 Things To Know About Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

December 7, 2020021

Nnamdi Okonkwo, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank announced Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as his successor to stockbrokers at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Okonkwo, who will be retiring by end of 2020, said Fidelity Bank has enjoyed a very stable leadership since inception and expressed satisfaction with the crop of leaders he is leaving behind.

“We recently appointed five executive directors from within and Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the incoming MD/CEO, has been an integral part of management since 2015,” he explained.

  1. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer will take effect on January 1st, 2021.
  2. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is a graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from Kings College in London.
  3. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s appointment has been approved by the board of directors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
  4. Onyeali-Ikpe has over 30 years of experience from Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank Limited, where she held several management positions.
  5. Onyeali-Ikpe joined Fidelity Bank Plc’s Board of Directors in 2015 and has contributed dearly to the transformation of the bank’s Lagos and Southwest Directorate.
  6. She is currently an Executive Director at Fidelity Bank, overseeing the tier-2 bank’s Lagos and South West Directorate.
  7. She is the first female to be appointed as MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank.
About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

