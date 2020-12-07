Nnamdi Okonkwo, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank announced Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as his successor to stockbrokers at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Okonkwo, who will be retiring by end of 2020, said Fidelity Bank has enjoyed a very stable leadership since inception and expressed satisfaction with the crop of leaders he is leaving behind.
“We recently appointed five executive directors from within and Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the incoming MD/CEO, has been an integral part of management since 2015,” he explained.
7 Things To Know About Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
- Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer will take effect on January 1st, 2021.
- Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is a graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from Kings College in London.
- Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s appointment has been approved by the board of directors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
- Onyeali-Ikpe has over 30 years of experience from Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank Limited, where she held several management positions.
- Onyeali-Ikpe joined Fidelity Bank Plc’s Board of Directors in 2015 and has contributed dearly to the transformation of the bank’s Lagos and Southwest Directorate.
- She is currently an Executive Director at Fidelity Bank, overseeing the tier-2 bank’s Lagos and South West Directorate.
- She is the first female to be appointed as MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank.
