December 7, 2020

Nnamdi Okonkwo, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank announced Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as his successor to stockbrokers at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Okonkwo, who will be retiring by end of 2020, said Fidelity Bank has enjoyed a very stable leadership since inception and expressed satisfaction with the crop of leaders he is leaving behind.

“We recently appointed five executive directors from within and Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the incoming MD/CEO, has been an integral part of management since 2015,” he explained.

7 Things To Know About Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe