As Lagosians gear up for Saturday, March 11, 2023’s governorship election, one name that has gotten widespread mention is Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who’s protesting under Labour Party.

GRV, as fondly called, is an architect, activist, and known to be an astute politician. He was initially seeking to unseat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, the incumbent in the state, but later pulled out, and crossed to Labour Party.

Rhodes-Vivour’s candidacy has, however, gained popularity in recent times, especially as the presidential candidate of his party, Peter Obi, defeated Bola Tinubu of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

Below are the things to know about Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes Vivour was born on the 8th of March 1983 (age 39) in Lagos State, Nigeria. Gbadebo attended Nottingham University, where he bagged a degree in Architecture before proceeding for his master’s at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the convener of Nigerians Against GMOs(NAG), an organization that advocates against the authorization or introduction of Genetically Modified Foods (GMOs) into Nigeria. He founded Spatial Tectonics and serves on the boards of Alhuda Construction Nigeria and Delta International Commercial City Ltd. He is married to Dr Ify Aniebo, PhD, a molecular geneticist. He delved into politics in 2007 when he contested for the Ikeja Local Government Chairmanship position under the umbrella of the KOWA party. In 2019, he, however, clinched the party ticket to represent Lagos West senatorial district at the national assembly under the PDP. He lost to Senator Adeola Olalekan (Yayi). Gbadebo headed to the tribunal to challenge the result. Citing incidents of widespread violence and discrepancies in the result, he requested a rerun, which wasn’t granted.