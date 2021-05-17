fbpx
7 Things To Know About BizWatch Nigeria

May 17, 2021093
BizWatch Nigeria is Nigeria’s leading business website with over 30 sectors delivering the latest Nigerian and international news to over 200,000 readers.

BizWatch Nigeria offers a wide variety of latest news, feature article and holds webinar on issues concerning the society; in turn educating the readers and experts in the society.

Latest business news

BizWatch Nigeria reports the latest business news around the world especially in Nigeria. BizWatch Nigeria also provides analysis on business reports, stock exchange, capital market, finances etc.

Webinars

BizWatch Nigeria hosts webinars on different sectors in the business, inviting experts in the field to shed more light on a situation or offer a possible solution while contributing to the growth of Nigeria and educating the society. To sponsor or join the panelists for any of the webinars, contact [email protected] or [email protected]

Sectors

BizWatch Nigeria has over 30 sectors ranging from business to entertainment, dishing out the most authentic and latest news to her readers. Before any news is released, BizWatch Nigeria confirms the information and gives a breakdown of the news for better understanding.

N-Power

BizWatch gives the latest information and analysis about N-Power. To get quick updates, subscribe to the newsletter and turn on notification for all posts.

Job Vacancies

Committed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, BizWatch Nigeria sources for authentic job vacancies for across all the categories and posts it for her readers.

Entertainment, Lifestyle

BizWatch Nigeria offers the best Nigerian and foreign entertainment and lifestyle news. Movies to watch, songs to listen to, how to style your outfit and even the latest gist in the entertainment industry can be found here.

Exclusive Stories

BizWatch Nigeria puts goes beyond the regular stories to bring to you exclusive stories, an in-depth b=view into a situation and brings you closer to the surface and the truth.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

