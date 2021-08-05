August 5, 2021 124

Abba Kayri has been in the news recently for his alleged involvement in the money laundering scam with Hushpuppi.

Here are 7 things to know about Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari was born on March 17, 1975.

Career

Abba was admitted into Police Academy Wudil, Kano State in 2000. He graduated as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and was posted to Adamawa State Police Command for his one-year mandatory attachment in Song Police Division. He was later deployed as Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in Numan, Adamawa State and served as Unit Commander 14 PMF Yola.

Lagos Posting

Kyari moved to Lagos State Police Command as 2 IC and later Officer-In-Charge of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). He was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and a member of the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in the Nigerian Police Force.

Supercop

Abba Kyari was labelled as a ‘supercop’ when he successfully apprehending popular kidnapper kingpins Evans and Wadume, amongst others.

Allegation/Extradition

Hushpuppi having pled guilty to the money laundering charges revealed that he bribed Abba Kyari to arrest a fellow fraudster.

Suspension

Abba Kyari was suspended and replaced following the recommendation of the Police Service Commission and ongoing investigation concerning the allegation.

Investigation

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) ordered an “internal review of the allegations” against the ‘supercop’ Kyari by a United States Court.

Kyari’s response

Kyari dismissed allegations he ever demanded or received a bribe from celebrity internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi, from a $1.1million loot.