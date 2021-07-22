fbpx

7% Surcharge On Imported Aircraft, Spares Delays Clearance – Onyema

July 22, 20210122
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said that the seven percent surcharges imposed on the importation of aircraft and its spare parts caused clearance delays.

Onyema, who is also the vice-chairman of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), said this on Wednesday, noting that work was underway to ensure that it was eliminated.

He noted that the association had the backing of the Federal Government, as ministers and government delegations had “swung into action” to assuage the constraints occasioned by the surcharges.

Onyema said, “Of note was the presence of a seven percent surcharge on the assessed duties, which was not supposed to be. This caused delays in the clearance of aircraft and aircraft spares leading to the grounding of aircraft that would have been flying.

READ ALSO: Oil Price Jumps To $72 Amid Improved Demand

“After the Senate meeting, the airlines contacted the Minister of Finance and Minister of Aviation on the aforementioned challenges, and both Ministers, as representatives of a responsible government, swung into action immediately.

“AON, for the avoidance of doubt, commends the Federal Government for its unflinching support for the growth of indigenous investments in Nigeria. This was very evident in the manner the government got this challenge addressed immediately within 48 hours to the joy of the airlines.

“We equally commend the Nigerian Customs Service for also assisting the airlines, including but not limited to Air Peace, in getting their aircraft spares and aircraft released. Our planes have since started flying.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

