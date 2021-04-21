7 Premium Job Vacancies You Should Apply For Today

April 21, 2021 61

Senior Engineer, Mines at Dangote Group

Description

Dangote group is looking for a creative Senior Engineer, Mines to work on all product stages from research and development to design and manufacture, through to installation and final commissioning. The goal is to design and fabricate mechanical components of innovation and excellence.

Responsibilities

Perform a full-lifecycle product development (design, develop, test prototypes, manufacture and implement)

Design systems and components that meet needs and requirements

Produce outline designs

Conduct experiments methodically, analyse data and interpret results

Test and evaluate theoretical designs

Requirements

BSc / HND in Geology / Mining Engineering with 9-14 years related job experience.

Working experience with product lifecycle management (PLM), finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD)

Hands-on experience with computer-aided engineering (CAM) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAE)

Familiarity with 2D or 3D engineering design and manufacturing tools (e.g., AutoCAD, ProE or other)

Adequate knowledge of engineering analysis tools (ANSYS, ProMechanica or similar)

Mathematical computing and analysis tools knowledge (Matlab, Excel, LabView etc)

Solid understanding of core concepts including mechanics, kinematics, thermodynamics, materials science etc.

Creativity and analytical skills

Ability to communicate technical knowledge in a clear and understandable manner

Technical writing skills

Benefits

Private Health Insurance

Paid Time Off

Training & Development

How to apply

Interested and qualified applicants should follow this link to fill the application.

Electrical Technician (Neon light & LED) at Royal Signs Limited

Royal Signs Limited is a leading signage company in Nigeria based in Lagos Nigeria, It was founded over fifteen years ago.

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Application Closing Date: 27th April, 2021.

Job Responsibilities

Meeting with project managers to discuss design and material choice.

Design, development and test all LED modules and PCB layouts for new LED lighting products.

Respond timely to all fault calls from clients end.

Carry out in-house and on-site installations, repairs and maintenance.

Responsible to generate and interpret electrical drawings, circuit schematic, blueprints and cost estimate for all projects.

Requirements

Good knowledge of various testing equipment and journey mans tools.

Troubleshooting ability and design support for existing products.

Ability to work at height, confined space, travel long distance and to remote places.

Thorough knowledge of safety procedures and legal regulations and guidelines.

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving ability

A good team player.

Academic Qualification / Experience

Minimum of OND in Electrical / Electronic Engineering Technology from a recognized Polytechnic.

Professional Qualification, an added advantage:

Candidate should possess Trade Test Certificate from a recognized technical institution.

Must have completed an Electrician apprenticeship program.

Must have at least 2 years experience working as an electrician with sound knowledge on LED and Neon light signage works.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the position as the subject of email.

Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft Nigeria

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-Time

Travel: 0-25 %

Profession: Engineering

Role Type: People Manager

Responsibilities

Be a technical leader on the team and deliver strongly on your areas of technical ownership

Create and drive programs throughout the team to ensure Windows ships with quality

Write technical documentation to describe technical details of your work with architects and key stakeholders

Effectively collaborate with talented peers across discipline (PM, Design, Data and Applied Science) to deliver on your work

Drive building a positive culture on the team that aligns with Microsoft’s values

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science or a related field would be an advantage

5-10+ years of experience designing, building and shipping applications and software at scale

Passion, interest and optionally experience in building engineering systems

Strong problem solving, analysis, collaboration and communication skills

Experience with programming in any language is welcome, but experience with C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript/TypeScript, or any Object-Oriented language would be an advantage

Benefits and Perks

Industry leading healthcare

Savings and investments

Giving programs

Educational resources

Maternity and paternity leave

Opportunities to network and connect

Discounts on products and services

Generous time away

Application Closing Date: Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply online.

PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) Advisory Associate Graduate Programme 2021

Title: PwC Advisory Associate Graduate Programme 2021

Reference Number: PWC210401-2

Location: Lagos

Intake year: 2021

Contract Type: Permanent

Requirements

One year relevant post-NYSC experience (this requirement applies to Advisory candidates only)

Completion of NYSC is mandatory

Minimum of second class upper division/upper credit

Minimum of 5 O’ Level credits at one sitting, including English language and mathematics.

The PwC Professional is our global leadership development framework. It outlines the capabilities that we look for in all our people – from associate to partner level – that will help us to thrive as purpose-led and values-driven leaders.

Application Closing Date: 25th April, 2021.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply online.

Procurement and Logistics Officer at Creative Associates International

Location: Adamawa

Employment Type: Full-time

Position Summary

The Procurement and Logistics Officer will be responsible for reviewing overall procurement processes, tracking procurements of goods and services through the procurement cycle, ensuring that adequate competition is achieved for procurements, and providing regular procurement mentoring to project staff to support project implementation.

The Procurement and Logistics Officer will report to the Operations Manager.

Required Skills & Qualifications

University Degree in management, business administration, law, or related field.

At least 4 years of general work experience with at least 2 years of procurement experience.

Prior USAID or other donor experience is highly desirable.

Experience with budgeting and cost analysis.

Proficiency with MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc.

Strong attention to detail and ability to develop tracking systems.

Strong communication skills and the ability to function well in a team setting.

Written and spoken fluency in English.

Fluency in one or more of the local languages spoken in northeastern Nigeria.

Demonstrated ability to solve challenging and complicated administrative issues.

Experience of working in a conflict environment is a plus.

Must be willing and able to work in Mubi, Adamawa State.

Must have existing work authorization for Nigeria.

Application Closing Date: 4th May, 2021.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Business Development Manager at Vodstra Limited

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Requirement

B.Sc in any discipline

At least 8 years experience in a similar role with any courier and haulage Company

Strong sales skills (prospecting, qualifying, networking, and campaign management).

Detailed understanding of sales process and demonstration of world-class sales rigor and determination.

Proven sales ability with historic success at exceeding new business targets, whilst excelling at customer retention through professional account management, development, and planning skills.

Track record of success in B2B new business sales

Track record of success in B2B sales

Graduate from recognized Tertiary Institutions with 8-10 years post-qualification experience in sales/marketing of Courier and Haulage services.

Knowledge of MS office applications- excels spreadsheets, word, PowerPoint, etc. is required.

Application Closing Date: 10th May, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] with the Job Title as the subject of the mail.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc Recruitment for Talent & Performance Management Analyst

Job Overview

Senior Analyst – talent & performance management, manages and coordinates organization-wide efforts to ensure that performance management (PM) and quality improvement (QI) programs are developed and managed in alignment to ongoing strategic objectives.

This position will also conduct full life cycle recruitment in sourcing the best talent for Guaranty Trust Bank, as well as maintaining effective programs for top talent identification, retention, promotion and succession planning.

This position has no direct supervisory responsibilities but does serve as a coach and mentor for other positions in the department.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or Social Sciences.

5+ years of broad HR experience, with at least 3 of which must be as a specialist focusing on Talent management and/or Performance management and Learning and Development.

Experience designing, developing and supporting organization-wide talent management programs that cover performance management, talent development, coaching, succession planning, data analytics, and relationship management.

Previous experience in capturing metrics and producing various employment reports.

Experience in all areas of sourcing such as the internet, social media, networking, employee referrals, job postings, as well as conducting open houses and virtual job fairs.

Professional certification in Human Capital from any of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Nigeria, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) UK

Experience in financial services or management consultancy, a plus.

Application Closing Date: 23rd April, 2021.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply online