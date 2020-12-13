7 Nigerian Governors Who Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

December 13, 2020 24

The COVID-19 pandemic is no respecter of persons or class, it affects all ages, races, and class. While Nigeria has recorded a low number of cases relative to countries such as the US, China, Italy, and Iran, the disease is a real threat to infected patients and Nigeria has managed to keep its death figure low.

A former Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari and a former Senator Buruji Kashamu both died of the deadly virus. While both men may not fall the category we set out to discuss, it underscores the point made earlier, that the COVID-19 is no respecter of persons.

Here are 7 Governors who have tested positive for the COVID-19

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Tests Positive For COVID-19

#1. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the latest governor to test for COVID-19. He was confirmed positive on Saturday. The governor had gone into self-isolation after he stated that he had come in contact with a close aide whose result had returned positive.

#2.Kayode Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, stated that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The governor spent 11 days in an isolation centre. He later tested negative for the virus.

#3. David Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor tested positive for COVID-19 in July. He has since recovered from the infection.

#4. Nasir El- Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai is the first Nigerian governor to test positive for the coronavirus. He recovered in April. He is currently in self-isolation after his close family member and officials of his government tested positive for the virus.

#5. Bala Mohammed

Another governor that was hit by the virus is Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, he was reported to have been infected in March, he recovered on April 9.

#6. Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, also caught the virus. he disclosed that he tested positive on March 30, 2020. The governor later tested negative and having recovered from the virus, he reported his negative coronavirus status on April 5, 2020.

#7. Rotimi Akeredolu

The former Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President, and current Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive on June 30. The governor was later confirmed to be negative after spending days in isolation. He was confirmed by doctors to be negative after running the test twice.