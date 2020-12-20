7 Kitchen Hacks Every Woman Should Know

December 20, 2020 55

These kitchen hacks will help you when you go wrong in the kitchen.

To keep ants away from your kitchen, smear some Vaseline to the paths through which they come in and their hideouts. This does the magic because ants find it impossible to cross sticky substances.

To know the state of your eggs, put them in a bowl of water. The bad ones will float, while the fresh ones will stay on the bottom.

To eliminate the odour in your vegetable oil or palm oil, add ¼ piece of ginger to it and place it on your gas cooker. In a couple of minutes, the odour will be gone.

If you accidentally add excess salt to your soup, just drop in some slices of peeled potato and let it cook for some minutes. The potato will absorb the excess salt.

Don’t leave your banana bunch attached to it. It makes the banana ripen fast.

Don’t keep your bananas in the same bowl with other fruit, because bananas release ethylene gas, which cause the bananas to ripen quickly. So, keep them separate.

To make bananas last longer, wrap their stem-end with a nylon or foil paper.

Before you slice or chop red pepper, rub a little olive oil or vegetable oil on your hands. This will prevent you from feeling the pepper burn.