7 Free VPNs You Should Download

June 7, 2021 160

Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a software that was created to protect your online privacy. A VPN creates a secure connection between you and the internet. It provides you with an extra layer of privacy.

VPN allows you to: hide your internet activity and location to avoid being tracked (especially on public WiFi networks), overcome online censorship and freely browse the internet and torrent safely and anonymously with no speed throttling.

7 free VPNs

ProtonVPN Free

Proton VPN is supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux

Servers countries: 3

Data limit: Unlimited

24/7 Live chat support: No

No monthly data limits!Surprisingly full feature set

Great on the privacy front

Speed throttlingLimited support

Hotspot Shield Free VPN

Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS

Servers available: 1

Data limit: 500MB per day

24/7 live chat support: No

Most of the premium version features

Easy-to-use

Simple to set up

Only one server

Possible stability issues

Hotspot Shield has the same ‘military-grade encryption’ that most premium VPNs talk about.

Windscribe free

Super secure with a generous data cap

Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux

Server countries: 11

Data limit: 2-10GB per month

24/7 live chat support: No

Sterling privacy policy

Easy to start and use

Speeds are sometimes inconsistent

Windscribe doesn’t store connection logs, IP stamps, or visited sites; when you’re actively connected to a server it stores your username, the server you’re connected to and the amount of data transferred, but this is erased within three minutes of the session ending.

READ ALSO: Meghan, Harry Welcome Baby Girl, Named After Princess Diana

Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS

Servers countries: 20+

Data limit: 500MB per month

24/7 live chat support: Yes

Really user-friendly

Both mobile and desktop clients

Decent speedsMeagre data limit

Not many options or settings

TunnelBear might have something of a cutesy design, but it’s a serious free option, especially after its acquisition by security giant, McAfee. There are free and paid-for subscriptions to choose from. The major restriction with the free plan is that you are limited to 500MB of traffic each month.

Secure, speedy and with lots of servers

Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux

Servers available: 50+

Data limit: 2GB per month

24/7 live chat support: No

Nifty performance boosting tech

Solid on the privacy front

The software has few low-level controls

Speedify, as the name suggests, has one main aim as a free VPN provider: to ensure that while you benefit from encryption, your internet connection remains as speedy as possible.

Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS

Servers available: 5

Data limit: 10GB per month

24/7 live chat support: Yes

Strong on privacy

No adverts or speed throttlingLimited to one device

Hide.me offers both paid and free VPN providers, with the latter giving you 2GB of data per month to play with. There are other limits too: you can only connect a maximum of one device and are limited to five server locations (including the US and a Canada VPN) rather than the 50+ locations paying subscribers get.

Cyber Ghost

Private VPN

Vypr VPN

Demerits of VPN

Your connection speed will take a small hit

It takes time for your data to travel, and when you’re connected to a VPN, it has to travel a little further to reach the VPN servers.

Privacy

Untrustworthy VPNs could have access to your browsing activity, sell your browsing data to third-parties or have access to your online activities.

Some websites block VPN users

Some websites check your IP address against a list of known VPN server IPs when you log in. If there’s a match, they will block your connection. You can overcome this by connecting to a different server in the same region.