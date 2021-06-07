fbpx
7 Free VPNs You Should Download

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTop 7...

7 Free VPNs You Should Download

June 7, 20210160
7 Free VPNs You Should Download

Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a software that was created to protect your online privacy. A VPN creates a secure connection between you and the internet. It provides you with an extra layer of privacy.

VPN allows you to: hide your internet activity and location to avoid being tracked (especially on public WiFi networks), overcome online censorship and freely browse the internet and torrent safely and anonymously with no speed throttling.

7 free VPNs

ProtonVPN Free

Proton VPN is supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux
Servers countries: 3
Data limit: Unlimited
24/7 Live chat support: No
No monthly data limits!Surprisingly full feature set
Great on the privacy front
Speed throttlingLimited support

Hotspot Shield Free VPN

Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS
Servers available: 1
Data limit: 500MB per day
24/7 live chat support: No
Most of the premium version features
Easy-to-use
Simple to set up
Only one server
Possible stability issues
Hotspot Shield has the same ‘military-grade encryption’ that most premium VPNs talk about.

Windscribe free

Super secure with a generous data cap
Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux
Server countries: 11
Data limit: 2-10GB per month
24/7 live chat support: No
Sterling privacy policy
Easy to start and use
Speeds are sometimes inconsistent

Windscribe doesn’t store connection logs, IP stamps, or visited sites; when you’re actively connected to a server it stores your username, the server you’re connected to and the amount of data transferred, but this is erased within three minutes of the session ending.

READ ALSO: Meghan, Harry Welcome Baby Girl, Named After Princess Diana

TunnelBear

Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS
Servers countries: 20+
Data limit: 500MB per month
24/7 live chat support: Yes
Really user-friendly
Both mobile and desktop clients
Decent speedsMeagre data limit
Not many options or settings
TunnelBear might have something of a cutesy design, but it’s a serious free option, especially after its acquisition by security giant, McAfee. There are free and paid-for subscriptions to choose from. The major restriction with the free plan is that you are limited to 500MB of traffic each month.

Speedify

Secure, speedy and with lots of servers
Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux
Servers available: 50+
Data limit: 2GB per month
24/7 live chat support: No
Nifty performance boosting tech
Solid on the privacy front
The software has few low-level controls
Speedify, as the name suggests, has one main aim as a free VPN provider: to ensure that while you benefit from encryption, your internet connection remains as speedy as possible.

Hide.me

Supported on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS
Servers available: 5
Data limit: 10GB per month
24/7 live chat support: Yes
Strong on privacy
No adverts or speed throttlingLimited to one device
Hide.me offers both paid and free VPN providers, with the latter giving you 2GB of data per month to play with. There are other limits too: you can only connect a maximum of one device and are limited to five server locations (including the US and a Canada VPN) rather than the 50+ locations paying subscribers get.

7 Free VPNs You Should Download

Express VPN

Cyber Ghost

Private VPN

Vypr VPN

Demerits of VPN

Your connection speed will take a small hit

It takes time for your data to travel, and when you’re connected to a VPN, it has to travel a little further to reach the VPN servers.

Privacy

Untrustworthy VPNs could have access to your browsing activity, sell your browsing data to third-parties or have access to your online activities.

Some websites block VPN users

Some websites check your IP address against a list of known VPN server IPs when you log in. If there’s a match, they will block your connection. You can overcome this by connecting to a different server in the same region.

About Author

7 Free VPNs You Should Download
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
June 19, 20180151

American Society of Hematology Advocates Early Screening And Care For Children With Sickle Cell Disease

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram This year, approximately 300,000 babies around the world will be born with sickle cell disease (SCD), an inherited, chronic blood disorder which can cause s
Read More
Dubai INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
March 13, 20180117

Dubai Targets 35.5m Occupied Hotel Room Nights by 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dubai’s diverse and vibrant hospitality sector is forecast to experience strong, sustained growth over the coming years, with occupied room nights set to re
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 6, 20180166

Nigerian Politicians Spend Untraceable $670 million on Security Vote Annually – Transparency International

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transparency International (TI), an International Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has said $670 million was transacted annually in cash as security vot
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.