7 Foods To Eat This Week, Nutritional Values

It is important to eat foods that are high in nutrients and vitamins. Your body needs all the nutrients it can get, support your body by feeding it with a healthy and balanced meal.

Here are 7 healthy food you should eat this week

Stir fry spaghetti

Yummy!!!! There are a lot of things that you can do with spaghetti, a lot of meals to be created. Stir fry is one of my favourite. With slim spaghetti or Singapore noodles you can make a master piece with vegetables, soy sauce, chicken, eggs and so on.

Potato

Potato contains fibre, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 content, coupled with its lack of cholesterol, all support heart health. Potatoes contain significant amounts of fibre. Fibre helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, thereby decreasing the risk of heart disease. Fries or Boiled potatoes with sauce or eggs is a must-try for this week.

Vegetable

A diet rich in vegetables and fruits can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancer, lower risk of eye and digestive problems, and have a positive effect upon blood sugar, which can help keep appetite in check. Vegetable soup is a mouth-watering dish that contains nutrients and different ingredients such as crayfish, smoked fish, assorted meat and so on.

Moi-moi

Bean cake is so yummy and nutitional. This meal is rich in protein coupled with what is added; fish. egg. corned beef and so on. You should definitely include this in your meal this week.

Ofada rice

Ofada rice is a local rice produced in Nigeria, it is short and has brown stripes. Ofada rice is good for bone health, boosts your immunity, lowers bad cholesterol levels, prevents constipation etc.

Ewa agoyin

It is rich in protein and soluble fibre which helps to lower blood cholesterol. Ewa agoyin is made with oloyin beans and special sauce, and can be served with any protein of your choice.

Nigerian jollof rice

The champion of all! Jollof rice is best enjoyed when made from basmati rice and served hot with vegetables, plantain and any protein of your choice.