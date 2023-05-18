7 Facts You Should Know About Dangote Petroleum Refinery

As the inauguration of the 650,000bpd Dangote Petroleum Refinery draws close, BizWatch Nigeria presents seven things you should know about the project.

Amongst other things, Dangote Petroleum Refinery Developed a port and constructed two quays with a load-bearing capacity of 25 tonnes/ sq meter to bring Over Dimensional Cargoes close to the site directly.

About the Dangote Petroleum Refinery

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is located in the in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, covering a land area of approximately 2,635 hectares (seven times the size of Victoria Island). World’s Largest Single-Train 650,000 barrels per day Petroleum Refinery with 900 KTPA Polypropylene Plant. The 435 MW Power Plant in the Refinery alone will be able to meet the total power requirement of Ibadan DisCo of 860,316 MWh covering five States including Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and Ekiti. Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products (Gasoline, 53 million litres per day; Diesel, 34 litres per day; Kerosene, 10 million litres per day and Aviation Jet, 2 million litres per day) and also, have a surplus of each of these products for export. Designed for 100% Nigerian Crude with flexibility to process other crudes. The Dangote Refinery Plant is a legacy project that will see Nigeria netting 21 billion dollars per annum. The refinery design complies with the World Bank, US EPA, European emission norms, and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/effluent norms.