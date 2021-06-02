June 2, 2021 91

Losing weight can be easy yet tough. Our lifestyle or eating habits can affect our weight and even our beauty regime.

Remember to check your weight before you begin.

Here are 7 ways you can lose weight either you visit a gym or not.

7 Easy Ways To Lose Weight

Eat healthy

Eating healthy is one of the easiest and safest ways to lose weight. Fruit and vegetables are low in calories and fat, and high in fibre and they contain vitamins and minerals.

Limit your intake of food and alcohol

While on a journey to lose weight, you need to reduce your intake of food. Watch and reduce what you eat at all times. What you put into your body can help you lose weight or increase your weight. Reduce your intake of alcohol.

Document your intake of food and your weight loss journey.

Regular Exercise

Regular exercise is a great way to lose weight. The right exercise and the right amount would help you lose weight, if you have a gym membership you can visit the gym. If you can still get exercise without visiting the gym; running, swimming, cardio etc. You can download apps to help you exercise.

Rest after eating

After your meal, do not go to bed. It is important that you allow your food to digest before you lie down or sleep, staing awake or active allows your body to digest and burn the food. Going to bed immediately increases your chances of getting a big tummy and it affects your weight.

Sleep

Sleep is important to the body. sleep allows the body and the brain to recharge and rest. The time you spend in bed goes along with the time you spend eating and at the gym to help you manage your weight.

The right amount of sleep, helps you lose weight, helps you and your heart stay healthy and fight diseases.

Slow down on junk food

Junk food does not help you lose weight, you need to slow down on junk food or stop eating it.

See your doctor

Visit your doctor to get a physical exam, to make sure that you are physically fit for exercise and fit for this journey. A visit to a dietician can help you with the food to take and the ones to avoid.