Arguably, the United States, US Dollar is one of the most valuable currencies in the world. And even though exchange rates are highly volatile and depend on various economic and political factors, including supply and demand, inflation, government policies, and global events, it is recognised as the benchmark for other currencies’ performance.
BizWatch Nigeria, however, understands that in today’s FX market, there are at least seven other currencies that are more valuable when compared to the US Dollar.
7 Currencies That Are More Valuable Compared To US Dollar
|#
|Currency
|USD rate
|EUR rate
|Code
|1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|3.26 USD
|2.98 EUR
|KWD
|2
|Bahraini Dinar
|2.66 USD *
|2.43 EUR
|BHD
|3
|Omani Rial
|2.60 USD *
|2.37 EUR
|OMR
|4
|Jordanian Dinar
|1.41 USD *
|1.28 EUR
|JOD
|6
|British Pound Sterling
|1.24 USD
|1.13 EUR
|GBP
|6
|Cayman Islands Dollar
|1.22 USD
|1.11 EUR
|KYD
|7
|Swiss Franc
|1.12 USD