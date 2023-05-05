Arguably, the United States, US Dollar is one of the most valuable currencies in the world. And even though exchange rates are highly volatile and depend on various economic and political factors, including supply and demand, inflation, government policies, and global events, it is recognised as the benchmark for other currencies’ performance.

BizWatch Nigeria, however, understands that in today’s FX market, there are at least seven other currencies that are more valuable when compared to the US Dollar.

7 Currencies That Are More Valuable Compared To US Dollar

# Currency USD rate EUR rate Code 1 Kuwaiti Dinar 3.26 USD 2.98 EUR KWD 2 Bahraini Dinar 2.66 USD * 2.43 EUR BHD 3 Omani Rial 2.60 USD * 2.37 EUR OMR 4 Jordanian Dinar 1.41 USD * 1.28 EUR JOD 6 British Pound Sterling 1.24 USD 1.13 EUR GBP 6 Cayman Islands Dollar 1.22 USD 1.11 EUR KYD 7 Swiss Franc 1.12 USD