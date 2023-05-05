These Currencies Are Worth More Than US Dollar In 2023

7 Currencies That Are More Valuable Compared To US Dollar

Arguably, the United States, US Dollar is one of the most valuable currencies in the world. And even though exchange rates are highly volatile and depend on various economic and political factors, including supply and demand, inflation, government policies, and global events, it is recognised as the benchmark for other currencies’ performance.

BizWatch Nigeria, however, understands that in today’s FX market, there are at least seven other currencies that are more valuable when compared to the US Dollar.

#CurrencyUSD rateEUR rateCode
1Kuwaiti Dinar3.26 USD2.98 EURKWD
2Bahraini Dinar2.66 USD *2.43 EURBHD
3Omani Rial2.60 USD *2.37 EUROMR
4Jordanian Dinar1.41 USD *1.28 EURJOD
6British Pound Sterling1.24 USD1.13 EURGBP
6Cayman Islands Dollar1.22 USD1.11 EURKYD
7Swiss Franc1.12 USD
