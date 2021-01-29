7 Cheapest Android Phones In Nigeria

January 29, 2021 8

There is no doubt that Android phones are a preferred choice due to their inexpensiveness. Here are the top 7 cheapest Android phones for you in 2021.

Truth is, there is a kind of flexibility when it comes to using Android phones compared to their counterparts.

Phone brands that ensure that they consider the budget of users are Tecno, Infinix, Nokia, Gionee, and Samsung.

These brands cater to both the low-end market and the high-end consumers, in a bid to drive consumer purchase and beat out the competition.

Below is a list of the cheapest Android phones in Nigeria in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A01 (A015)

Year of Release: 2020

Price: N45,300

Specifications:

Network type: GSM, HSPA, LTE

Display: 5.7 inches

Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Memory: 16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 2GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Camera: 13 MP, 2 MP

Battery: 3,000mAh

SAMSUNG GALAXY A3 CORE (A013)

Year of Release: 2020

Price: N35,000

Specifications:

Display: 4.5 inches

Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM: 16GB; Micro SD Card of up to 512 GB

Camera: 8MP (rear), 5MP (front)

Battery: 3,000mAh

READ ALSO: Airtel Unveils Offices For NIN SIM Registration, Linkage

Itel P36

Year of Release: 2020

Price: N33,500

Specifications:

Display: 6.5 inches

SIM: Dual nano-SIM

Network type: 3G

Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB (expandable)

Camera: Rear camera 8MP + QVGA

Battery: 5,000mAh

Nokia C1

Year of Release: 2020

Price: N25,000 (2.3 is N38,000)

Specifications:

Display: 5.46 inches

SIM: Dual nano-SIM

Network: 3G

Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB (expandable)

Camera: 5MP (front camera), 5MP (rear camera)

Battery: 2,500mAh

READ ALSO: Pantami Assures Nigerians Of Data Security

Itel P33 Plus

Year of Release: 2019

Price: N41,000 to N50,000

Specifications:

Display: 6 inches

SIM: Dual SIM

Network: 3G

Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB

Camera: 8MP+8MP (rear camera), 8MP (front camera).

Battery: 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A2

Year of Release: 2019

Price: N33,000

Specifications:

Display: 5.0 inches

SIM: Nano-SIM

Network: GSM, HSPA, LTE

Memory: 8/16 GB, 1 GB RAM

Camera: 5MP (rear), no front camera.

Battery: 2,600mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Year of Release: 2019

Price: N25,000 – N30,000

Specifications:

Display: 5 inches

SIM: Dual SIM

Network: 4G LTE

Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM 8GB

Camera: 8MP (rear camera), 5MP (front camera).

Battery: 3,000mAh