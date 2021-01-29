7 Cheapest Android Phones In Nigeria

There is no doubt that Android phones are a preferred choice due to their inexpensiveness. Here are the top 7 cheapest Android phones for you in 2021.
Truth is, there is a kind of flexibility when it comes to using Android phones compared to their counterparts.
Phone brands that ensure that they consider the budget of users are Tecno, Infinix, Nokia, Gionee, and Samsung.
These brands cater to both the low-end market and the high-end consumers, in a bid to drive consumer purchase and beat out the competition.
Below is a list of the cheapest Android phones in Nigeria in 2021.
Samsung Galaxy A01 (A015)
Year of Release: 2020
Price: N45,300
Specifications:
Network type: GSM, HSPA, LTE
Display: 5.7 inches
Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Memory: 16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 2GB RAM eMMC 5.1
Camera: 13 MP, 2 MP
Battery: 3,000mAh
SAMSUNG GALAXY A3 CORE (A013)
Year of Release: 2020
Price: N35,000
Specifications:
Display: 4.5 inches
Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM: 16GB; Micro SD Card of up to 512 GB
Camera: 8MP (rear), 5MP (front)
Battery: 3,000mAh
Itel P36
Year of Release: 2020
Price: N33,500
Specifications:
Display: 6.5 inches
SIM: Dual nano-SIM
Network type: 3G
Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB (expandable)
Camera: Rear camera 8MP + QVGA
Battery: 5,000mAh
Nokia C1
Year of Release: 2020
Price: N25,000 (2.3 is N38,000)
Specifications:
Display: 5.46 inches
SIM: Dual nano-SIM
Network: 3G
Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB (expandable)
Camera: 5MP (front camera), 5MP (rear camera)
Battery: 2,500mAh
Itel P33 Plus
Year of Release: 2019
Price: N41,000 to N50,000
Specifications:
Display: 6 inches
SIM: Dual SIM
Network: 3G
Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB
Camera: 8MP+8MP (rear camera), 8MP (front camera).
Battery: 5,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A2
Year of Release: 2019
Price: N33,000
Specifications:
Display: 5.0 inches
SIM: Nano-SIM
Network: GSM, HSPA, LTE
Memory: 8/16 GB, 1 GB RAM
Camera: 5MP (rear), no front camera.
Battery: 2,600mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Go
Year of Release: 2019
Price: N25,000 – N30,000
Specifications:
Display: 5 inches
SIM: Dual SIM
Network: 4G LTE
Memory: RAM 1GB, ROM 8GB
Camera: 8MP (rear camera), 5MP (front camera).
Battery: 3,000mAh
