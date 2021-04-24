April 24, 2021 46

The archetypal activity template post-wedding states that what follows is a honeymoon: that moment where the couple escapes the clutching hugs and a boisterous crowd to an intimate solitude to reflect and commence married life. And that is why we have curated cheap honeymoon destinations in Nigeria.

Although people get married every week in Nigeria, even during the pandemic, many couples skip the honeymoon part, and that is mostly attributed not to a lack of will but insufficient funds.

Many think that a honeymoon is out of the question because of the expense involved, but with proper pre-wedding planning, couples can definitely enjoy a post-wedding ceremony bliss.

In this article, we will be sharing some cheap honeymoon destination in Nigeria, that cost less than N300,000.

The cost, of course, would also depend on your planned activities, but for many, this is a one-off experience, so why not add the expense to your budget?

Here are 7 cheap honeymoon destinations in Nigeria less than N300,000.

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort

Price: From N91,000

A picturesque location in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with beautiful greenery, situated upon 174 hectares of land, with impressive facilities that would leave enduring memories.

It offers you facilities such as a swimming pool, a fitness centre that is open 24 hours every day, a nightclub, among others.

Oguta Lake Holiday Complex

Built in 1960 by Nigeria’s colonial masters as an exclusive getaway destination for the colonial masters, this holiday complex is located in Oguta local government in Imo State.

The lake’s calming blue would serve as an attraction spot for honeymooners who enjoy swimming, or a walk around the lake, or any romantic activity around the largest natural lake in the state.

Hotels are scattered around the holiday complex, and they start from as low as N12,500.

La Campagne Tropicana

Price: From N127,000

The gentle breeze blowing in from the beautiful sea sitting a distance away from a line of raffia-crafted canopies would definitely leave you with a calming feeling.

Located at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, honeymooners are treated to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, rooms overlooking the ocean, or a lagoon.

This is a getaway destination that inspires a feeling of home away from home.

Epe Resort and Spa

Price: From N43,000

Promising you a 5-star hospitality experience, this luxurious, yet a pocket-friendly spot is a perfect place for couples, offering continental and local dishes.

The culinary experience would leave a taste of nostalgia on your tongue, while the other facilities and services would give couples the feeling of home.

Obudu Mountain Resort

Price: From N25,000

Popular for its idyllic view, the Obudu Mountain Resort offers you a host of impressive activities and is located in Cross River State, and lies 45 miles from the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

This holiday destination offers you a canopy walkway, cable car, the Obudu plateau, among others.

Zenababs Half Moon Resort

Price: From N14,000

Located in Osun State, the Zenababs Half Moon Resort has an elegant rustic feel with all the luxury that comes with it.

Couples can be sequestered in this tranquil destination, with rounded lodges that give a communal yet individual feeling.

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort

Price: From N50,000

With its cascading residential style, the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort offers you a chilly lovers’ experience, as it sits on a hill, overlooking a cloudy horizon that would be a call for a snuggle between couples.

This honeymoon destination provides you with access to a private beach, an airport transfer, and free breakfast.

Adequate planning is crucial to experiencing a thrilling honeymoon. Couples could check out the above-listed places, among others not listed, for a nice post-wedding experience.