It is very essential that we include protein and the other classes in our meals, they provide us with the nutrients that we need. Without them there could be a deficiency.

According to Better Health Channel ‘Protein is an essential component of a healthy diet. Proteins are composed of chemical ‘building blocks’ known as amino acids.’

The amino acids gotten from protein are used by the body to create and repair muscles and bones, as well as to produce hormones and enzymes. Protein is also a source of energy.

Lack of protein is a deficiency of protein some of which includes kwashiorkor, edema, fatty liver, lack of muscle mass, stunted growth in children.

The economy may be harsh, you could be on a budget or be a vegetarian, but guess what there are alternatives.

Thanks to nature and farmers, there are plant-based protein that you can include in your meal and they are affordable.

Here are 7 Affordable Plant-Based Protein Sources

1. Soy

Soy is one of the major sources of protein in plants and it can be used in meals or liquid form. Soy milk, soy beans and other forms of soy are rich in protein and should be consumed. Soy contains all of the essential amino acids the body needs.

soy

2. Lentil

Lentil is a great source of protein to add to a meal. Lentil is packed in protein, fiber, iron, and a variety of critical vitamins and minerals.

Lentil

3. Tofu

Tofu is high in protein and contains all the essential amino acids your body needs. It is a high-protein, nutrient-dense food that includes all of the key amino acids your body need.

4. Peanuts

Peanuts are rich in protein, fat, and various healthy nutrients. Peanuts are an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals. These include biotin, copper, niacin, folate, manganese, vitamin E, thiamine, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Peanuts

5. Almonds

According to a research by Healthline, almonds are proteinous. Aside from being high in protein, almonds are also high in antioxidants. These plant components protect the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals, which can lead to aging, heart disease, and several malignancies.

Almonds

6. Chickpea

Chickpea is a wonderful source of plant-based protein, making them an excellent diet for vegetarians and vegans.

Chickpea is high in protein, which may help with weight management and bone health.

Chicpea

7. Broccoli

Broccoli is low in calories and high in minerals and antioxidants that are beneficial to many aspects of human health. It is also a good source of protein.

Broccoli