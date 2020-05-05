65 Almajiri Children, 2 Policemen Receive COVID-19 Treatment in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has confirmed that it is treating 72 COVID-19 patients in the state.

A statement by the spokesman for Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, revealed that 67 of the patients were Almajiri children who recently returned from Kano State.

Adekeye explained that the seven other cases on admission included persons with travel history outside Kaduna State or their contacts.

Out the number are two policemen who are undergoing treatment at the State Infectious Disease Control Centre.

The governor’s aide stated that since the index case was reported on March 28, Kaduna has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality who died before his positive test result was received.

Overall, 81 cases have been recorded in Kaduna State, while the active cases are 72.

Adekeye condemned documented instances of police and paramilitary personnel that have been involved in illegal inter-state travel, describing their action as unfortunate.

He, however, appeals to citizens to report any person who they know has sneaked into the state, noting that such persons were violating the state’s Quarantine Orders.

Beyond illegal conduct, the governor’s spokesman believes such persons are risking the health and lives of the residents and Nigerian in general, by recklessly spreading the virus across state lines.

“Therefore, residents of Kaduna State are encouraged to be uncompromising in exposing and reporting these potential spreaders of disease.

“They should not be allowed to spread sickness and make nonsense of the sacrifices the people of Kaduna State are making in enduring the tough but necessary measures announced to protect them,” the statement said.

Adekeye urged residents who suspect that they have been exposed to COVID-19 to act responsibly, avoid infecting others, contact health officials, and isolate themselves until officials attend to them.

He also asked them to readily volunteer all relevant information on their health, travel history, and contacts.

Source: Channels TV