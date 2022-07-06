64 Boko Haram Members Flee Abuja Prison

Bashir Magashi, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence on Wednesday said that after the attack on the Kuje prison, all the 64 members of the Boko Haram group fled the facility.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that gunmen had stormed the Abuja prison facility on Tuesday, with explosions and gunshots heard from the direction of the correctional centre.

The Defence Minister while speaking about the attack on Wednesday said that the defence is of the belief that the gunmen stormed the prison facility to free their members (Boko Haram) who were detained.

He explained that the Federal Government (FG) is working hard to ensure that other fleeing inmates were being recaptured and kept back in the facility.

“Most likely, they are Boko Haram because we have a sizeable number of Boko Harams that are in detention,” the minister said.

“Presently, we could not locate any of them. I think there are about 64 Boko Haram (members) in prison, they have all escaped.”

Magashi while vouching that the situation is under control also revealed that the correctional centre could accommodate 994 prison inmates.