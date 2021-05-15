fbpx
600,000 UTME Applicants Has No NIN, Unable To Register – JAMB

May 15, 2021081
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said 600,000 candidates are unable to register for the exam due to the inability to obtain their National Identification Numbers (NIN)

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is’aq Oloyede, made this known on Friday at a Zoom meeting to discuss the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He stated that 1.2 million applicants have successfully registered for the exam with their NIN.

According to him, the board will decide on Saturday if there was the need to extend the registration period and change the exam date due to the challenge.

The exam had been slated to hold between June 5 and 19.

Oloyede said the mock examination would begin on May 20 as stipulated earlier.

He said, “Presently, we have 1.2 million candidates that have registered, but we expect 1.9 million. 600,000 candidates had made attempts to register, but because of NIN, they could not.

“We want to do an appraisal of all the issues to know if we are extending registration or not. If we find out that we can give 80 per cent of those who have made attempts other passwords, then there will be no need to extend registration.

“We have to determine where the problem is coming from before we can say we are extending. After today, we will address the press tomorrow (Saturday) on the outcome of the meeting on the main examination dates and registration. We want to assess what is happening.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

