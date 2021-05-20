600 Bags Of Smuggled Rice Discovered In Dangote Truck

May 20, 2021 96

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it seized an articulated vehicle belonging to Dangote Cement Company conveying 600 bags of 50kg smuggled foreign rice.

The Customs Area Controller, Peter Kolo, during a monthly press conference on Wednesday said three persons conveying the consignment to the eastern part of the country had been arrested.

The Federal Government had banned the importation of rice through land borders in order to allow locally produced rice to thrive.

Kolo said the truck was intercepted in the Ijoun border area of Ogun State, adding that investigation was ongoing to reveal the people involved in the massive smuggling activity.

The controller said the command, in March, intercepted a truck belonging to the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) used to smuggle contraband goods into the country.

On the seizure of contraband goods made by the command in the month of April, Kolo said 7,000 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice or equivalent of 12 trailer loads were seized.

He added that 500 book sizes of cannabis, popularly known as Indian hemp, along with the vehicles used as means of conveyance were also seized.

According to him, smuggling of foreign rice is frustrating the Federal Government’s rice and agricultural policies.

In total, said contrabands seized in April had a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N189,923,293.

“Just a few days ago, another articulated truck bearing the inscription and logo of Dangote Cement Company was intercepted in the Ijoun border area and was loaded with over 600 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice and heading for the eastern part of the country.

“Three persons were arrested, including the driver of the vehicle, and investigation is going to unravel those behind the massive smuggling activity.”

“The Federal Government’s directive on border closure is still subsisting. A sum of N225,000 was generated from the auction of seized petroleum products and scrap metals in the month of April.”