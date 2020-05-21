60 percent of Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Rivers are From Oil Workers – Wike

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that Sixty percent of coronavirus cases recorded in the state are from oil workers returning from rigs.

Governor Wike disclosed this when the Management Team of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He stated that it is for this reason that the state government has insisted that oil workers coming into the state must be tested to confirm their coronavirus status.

The State Chief Executive noted that oil remains the mainstay of the economy and that government actions are not targeted at anybody or organisation.

He recalled that recently the Nigeria Airforce Base, Port Harcourt also quarantined fourteen oil workers out which three tested positive.

“It’s not in anybody’s interest to deny people to carry out their official duties. Oil is the mainstay of the economy of Nigeria and without it, we that are in this part of the country will find it difficult to function.

“My concern is that companies should always notify the government of workers they are bringing into the state so that our health officials can monitor them.

“So all that we are saying is that we should work together. But people bring in politics that Rivers State is difficult, they don’t want any oil exploration, that is because people want to play politics.

“People say we don’t want foodstuff and livestock to come into the State. That is not correct. What we are saying is that human beings should not be hidden with these items, ” he stated.

The Governor lauded Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited for the support to the state government in its fight against COVID 19, pointing out that he will always ensure that the lives of Rivers people are protected.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Mr. Udobong Ntia commended the State Governor for measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the state, particularly the increase in testing.

He noted measures also put in place by the company to fight the virus and donated RNA COVID 19 Testing Kits and hospital beds to the state government.

Mr. Ntia assured the State Governor of the company’s commitment to supporting his effort in providing safety and good health to the people of the state.

Source: Channels TV