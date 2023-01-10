6 Takeaways From Peter Obi’s Town Hall Speech

Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, discussed their plans for Nigeria if elected.

They discussed their plans at the Peoples Townhall on Sunday.

Obi discussed a variety of topics, including but not limited to security, the economy, education, and health, among others.

The former Anambra State governor, Obi, who has been established as the leading candidate in several online polls, also constructively responded to statements directed at him by other presidential candidates.

Below are six critical statements made by Peter Obi during the engagement, which is centered on how to sustain Nigeria’s shared democracy, providing Nigerians with a golden opportunity to ask important questions and receive specific solutions to the nation’s many challenges.

6 critical statements

‘Fuel Subsidy‘ an organized crime

Obi has promised that if elected he will ensure that the subsidy is removed as planned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He described petrol subsidy regime in Nigeria as “organised crime”.

Inclusion of women

During the town hall Obi, said that women are more hardworking. He believes that women in Nigeria are more productive and less corrupt than men.

“I can say it without anything; women are more productive in Nigeria than men any day any time.”

Obi promised that his administration would be dominated by women and youths because they are more eager to positively impact the country.

Agitator

“We are in a democratic dispensation; you govern by discussing, you govern by consensus,” the LP presidential candidate said of various agitations across the country that are threatening the nation’s peace. So, without naming anyone, I’m going to sit down and talk to every agitator.

Obi said that when a government begins to address issues and engage citizens in discussions, bringing them to the table, no agitator anywhere in the world will see reason to foment chaos, because their needs will have been met at the time.

Ports administration

In terms of what will be done to improve the efficiency of port infrastructure and services, Obi stated that he would clear the air in Ports Administration and get the country back to work.

According to him, the reason the ports appear to be operating inefficiently is because people are profiting from the inefficiencies, which must be eliminated.

Obi also said that the private sector will be allowed to build and manage ports in collaboration with the government.

Power sector

In terms of what will be done to improve the efficiency of port infrastructure and services, Obi stated that he would clear the air in Ports Administration and get the country back to work.

According to him, the reason the ports appear to be operating inefficiently is because people are profiting from the inefficiencies, which must be eliminated.

He also states that the private sector will be allowed to build and manage ports in collaboration with the government.

Public funds

Obi went on to respond to jabs aimed at him by All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, mocking him as ‘Mr Stingy.’

The former Anambra governor expressed his disdain for the comment, which he saw as a humour in distaste, and said he is glad no one would blame him for refusing to steal public funds.