6 Multinational Oil Companies to Pay ₦249.3b in January - NNPC

December 31, 2021 490

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) said that a total of ₦249.3 billion for October 2021 domestic crude oil sales by six multinational oil companies operating in the upstream sector will be paid in January 2022.

The NNPC made this known in its latest report on Nigeria’s crude oil export and domestic crude oil sales in the month of October 2021.

This came as the oil firm revealed that it would also deduct ₦270.83 billion from what would be shared by the three tiers of government during the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee meeting in January next year.

It said the ₦270.83 billion was its November 2021 value shortfall. The NNPC posts value shortfalls as a result of what it spends on the monthly subsidy of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

On oil sales, the oil company explained in the report that while the October 2021 crude oil exports of 50,000 barrels under the Production Sharing Contract, valued at $4.18 million was payable in November 2021, the October 2021 domestic crude oil payment expected in January 2022 from the six firms is ₦249.3 billion.

The company further noted that the October 2021 domestic crude oil payable in January 2022 by the NNPC was in line with the 90 days payment terms, adding that the six firms were its Joint Venture partners.

Oil firms

It outlined the firms from where the funds were being expected to include Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN), Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), MidWestern, Pillar and First Exploration and Production.

It said CNL would be paying for 2.268 million barrels of domestic crude valued at ₦73.85 billion, while MPN would remit ₦123.22 billion for 3.8 million barrels of domestic crude oil.

The SPDC and MidWestern would be paying for 828,556 and 100,000 barrels of domestic crude oil valued at ₦26.966 billion and ₦3.25 billion, respectively.

For Pillar and First E&P, the firms would pay for 20,000 and 649,677 barrels of domestic crude oil valued at N650.91m and N21.36bn, respectively.

The report put the total volume of domestic crude oil payable by the firms in January 2022 at 7.666 million barrels, while the value of the commodity was put at ₦249.3 billion.

“This value shortfall consists of ₦220,110,853,427.56 for November and ₦50,720,290,429.00 deferred for recovery in December 2021 FAAC Report.”